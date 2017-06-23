Check out Eminem’s New Beard

June 23, 2017 4:40 PM
By Abby Hassler

Eminem made a rare appearance at the premiere of HBO’s four-part documentary series The Defiant Ones about Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre last night (June 23) sporting a new beard.

The Detroit rapper avoided the red carpet, preferring to slip in and take a seat the Paramount Theatre behind his longtime collaborator Dre. Other premiere attendees included Kendrick Lamar, Trent Reznor, Puff Daddy, Pharrell Williams and Jared Leto.

After the show, Eminem took a photo with Dre and Lamar, posting it with the caption, “Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard.”

Check out the post and The Defiant Ones trailer below.

Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

