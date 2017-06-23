Are Martin Garrix And Dua Lipa Really Scared To Be Lonely?

June 23, 2017 9:03 AM
As we all know, super producer Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa did a collab in Janaury “Scared to be Lonely”. It’s still been in my top 5, such a great song! With lyrics like that, it was only a matter of time before a romance formed. They were looking very comfortable in each others arms last week while in Miami together. Garrix even planted a nice smooch on her cheeks as photographers looked on. So is it official ? Do friends kiss friends like that? Nothing has been confirmed just yet but by the looks of it, they seem like a fabulous couple. What a great match, two super talented people who look great together.

What’s age got to do with it? Sources are saying they are too young and busy to start anything serious. Both are 21, and yes busy but I’m sure they can make it work with their busy schedules. Dua was in Miami shooting a music video but was able to take the time to hop on a boat and spend time with Garrix. Previously, Dua has been linked to model Issac Carew but they split at the beginning of the year. Sounds like Martin and Dua have nothing or anyone standing in their way. I definitely co sign this couple! Super cute! See, being scared to be lonely can pay off!

