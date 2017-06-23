8 Signs She’s Cheating On You! 💔 #LucyLopez

- She’s in her thirties. A recent study by extramarital cheating site Victoria Milan found that the average age women cheat is 36.6 years old.
- Her age ends with “9.” Another study by cheating site IllicitEncounters.com found that people are most likely to cheat on their partners when their age ends with a nine (29, 39, 49, etc.)
- You’ve been together for seven years. The sam study found that seven years is approximately how long it takes her to get bored of you and curious for other, err, flavors.
- She fakes orgasms. A team of researchers discovered that women who fake orgasms fairly often are those who cheat on their boyfriends left and right.
- She has a cat. In one sample of cheaters that Illicit Encounters looked at, 25 percent owned cats, as opposed to only a teeny tiny 10 percent who owned dogs.
- She likes rock music. A study conducted by extramarital affair site Victoria Milan found that people who love rock music more than any other genre are most likely to cheat on their partner.
- She’s a broker, a banker or a flight attendant. A survey of 5,658 ladies who are currently cheating on their partners found that 65 percent said they cheat at work-and that the biggest cheaters in the entire professional industry are financial brokers, bankers and flight attendants.
- She’s blonde. According to research from the cheating site Cheaterville, blonde chicks are more prone to cheating.
This list is according to Maxim Magazine, a real source for knowledge.