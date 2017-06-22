Rihanna Gives Heartbroken Fan Sweet Breakup Advice

"Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever!" June 22, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Rihanna

By Abby Hassler

Next time Rihanna fans go through a breakup, they might consider turning to the “Work” singer for support. A dedicated Rihanna fan recently reached out to the star on for help and the singer delivered some incredible breakup wisdom.

Related: Rihanna Taps Kendrick Lamar, Dave Chappelle for Diamond Ball

Over Twitter direct message, the fan asked RiRi, “How did you get over your first heartbreak? I’ve been struggling.”

A few hours later Rihanna responded with sweet words of wisdom, writing, “Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won’t be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!!”

Check out the sweet exchange below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live