Must Have Summer Essentials Part Deux! 😂 #LucyLopez

June 22, 2017 7:56 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: fun times, Lucy Lopez, male fashion, Miami, romper, sandbar, summer essentials, trumper

Earlier this week I showed you the HOTTEST bathing suit trend for Sandbar aficionados living here in SFla. Today, I bring you this gem… thank you fashion designers everywhere! This monstrosity is NOW available here: BUY THE TRUMPER HERE! It can be yours for ONLY $80.  I guess this is making America Great Again. 😂

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live