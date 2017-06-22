J. Cole Announces Second Leg of ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Tour

June 22, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: J. Cole, tours

By Abby Hassler

J. Cole announced the second leg of his 4 Your Eyez Only tour today (June 22).

Related: J. Cole Shares ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Documentary on YouTube

Anderson .Paak, Bas, Ari Lennox and J.I.D. have been tapped as support.

Check out Cole’s full tour itinerary below.

7/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
7/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
7/9 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
7/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
7/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
7/17 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
7/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
7/21 – St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
7/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
7/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
7/28 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
8/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
8/4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
8/5 – Uniondale, NY @ The New Coliseum
8/6 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
8/8 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
8/9 – Charlotte, MC @ Spectrum Center
8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
8/14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
8/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
8/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
8/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
8/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Never miss a tour date from J. Cole with Eventful.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live