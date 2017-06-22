How Kim Kardashian Made 14 Million In 3 Hours

Kim’s contour kits hit her site kkwbeauty.com last week and her site literally almost crashed due to all her fans wanting to grab one. Over 300,000 kits were already bought in less than three hours. Each kit was priced reasonably at $48 each, well not too sure how reasonable that is for a make up kit but apparently a lot of people were wanting to get their hands on one. Seems like the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have massive luck when it comes to products because almost the same thing happened when Kylie launched her lip kits awhile back.

As if Kim needs any more money, sources say she earned $14.4 million during her launch. Everything the Kardashian-Jenner clan touch turns into millions so it’s no surprise she did so well. People were claiming she had hubby Kanye West by her side giving her ideas as well, and we all know he is a perfectionist. As of right now a relaunch hasn’t been confirmed but pretty sure Kim won’t end her make up line just yet, more kits will be for sale again soon! Would you pay the $48 for one?