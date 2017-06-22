Fall Out Boy Share ‘Champions’ Featuring Post Malone

Fall Out Boy have debuted a new single “Champions” which features rapper Post Malone.

Bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz had previously teased the track as being inspired by the classic 80’s film The Neverending Story. “This one is for the kid warriors out there hunting the purple buffalo…” he wrote.

The cut is our latest listen to the band’s forthcoming album M A N I A, which is set to be released on September 15.

Check out “Champions” below.