Drake Premieres New Track ‘Signs’ at Louis Vuitton Runway Show

"Signs" was produced by Noah “40” Shebib. June 22, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Drake

Drake has premiered a new track called “Signs.”

Related: Drake V. Kanye West Basketball Game Ends with Banana Pudding

Produced by Noah “40” Shebib, Drizzy’s latest comes as part of a partnership with the iconic fashion brand Louis Vuitton and was debuted at Paris Fashion Week during a runway show.

The Candian rapper is certainly prolific, his twenty-plus track playlist project More Life dropped this spring.

“Signs” was briefly available on Soundcloud this morning (June 22) before it was taken down.

Check it out in footage shot during the Paris event at around the 6:15 mark.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live