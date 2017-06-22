DJ Khaled And Trump Connection?!? #IvyUnleashed

Ohhh geez! So now it seems like Donald Trump may actually bump some DJ Khaled music behind clothes doors! lol So Trump was in a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday night (June 21). And at the end Trump droopped some hip-hop flavor into this speech and sampled DJ Khaled saying “All We Do Is Win,Win,Win” OMG hilarious! “We are making such incredible progress. We are making progress like nobody can believe,” Trump said. “These people [the media] are being driven crazy. They have a phony witch hunt going against me and you know what: all we do is win, win, win,” said Trump. Check out the speech below!

Khaled recently sat down with Katie Couric for an interview, where Trump was brought up. “I don’t think that he’s connecting with the people. Because the people are the people that have to live this life every day, and you got to respect the people,” he said. “And we want to be in a world with love and unity and peace. And that’s where I say, I can’t agree with everything he does. I just can’t.”

Trump: "We're making so much progress that the media is being driven crazy! They have phony witch hunts, but u know what? All we do is WIN!" pic.twitter.com/J62R0ak4dH — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) June 22, 2017

In case you’re not familiar with Khaled’s song, here it is below:



