Chance the Rapper Apologizes to Dr. Dre and Aftermath

Chance apologized after taking jabs at record labels with visual content during his shows. June 22, 2017 2:04 PM
By Abby Hassler

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter today (June 22) to formally apologize to Dr. Dre and Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment label. On his Be Encouraged tour this year, Chance took jabs at major record labels with visual content during his shows.

He mocked Aftermath Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Def Jam Records and Epic Records, where he reimagined their label designs as “Can’t Do Math Entertainment,” “A Titanic Records,” “Don’t Join Recordings” and “Eclick” using their logos against them.

In his lengthy apology, Chance apologized to Dre for including Aftermath because of  “His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artists like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50, NWA and others is unmatched and how I inspire to be.”

He concluded his 8-tweet apology, writing, “Once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled.”

Check out the LED content and Chance’s tweets below.

