This Is What Happened To Kim Kardashian’s New Makeup Line Within 3 Hours Of Launching!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

June 21, 2017 6:52 PM
Kim Kardashian West just launched her very own makeup line today and people are buzzing about what happened to it!!!!

 

The reality TV star’s line is called KKW Beauty and within 3 hours, not only did some of the products sell out but it also made close to $14 million!!!! Yes, Kanye West’s wifey just made a whooping $14 million in just 3 HOURS!!!! DAMN!!!! Hate her or love her, she’s still gonna make her money!!!!

The line carries contour and highlight kits so you can look just like Kim K!!!! Her line offers more items including contour pens and highlight pens. But I know you’re wondering if she made more money than Kylie Jenner since Kylie just dropped a cosmetic line not too long ago?!?! Turns out, Kylie’s line sold out within minutes of it hitting the Internet back in 2016. No word on exactly it made but still it sold out within minutes!!!! They may not be your favorite people or family but they are damn sure cashing in on those that love them!!!! If you follow Kim on Twitter, she’s been tweeting about the success of the line all day and how it’s selling out left and right!!!! I’m just saying…can a sista get adopted?!?! LMAO!!!!

