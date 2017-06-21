Harry Styles Leads ‘Teen Choice Awards’ Nominees

By Robyn Collins

The Teen Choice Awards are around the corner and the first round of nominations are in. Harry Styles leads the music categories as a solo act with Choice Male Artist, Choice Rock Artist and Choice Song for Male Artist Debut Single, “Sign of the Times.”

Related: Harry Styles Could Have Been the Face of SheWees

Pop singer Hailee Steinfeld also multiple received nominations, Choice Female Artist and Choice Song for Female Artist for “Most Girls,” in addition to a movie nomination for her role in The Edge of Seventeen.

Fans are able to log 10 votes in each category per day through Thursday, June 22 at TeenChoice.com, or by tweeting with the category hashtag and the nominee’s name. The awards show will air Sunday, Aug. 13, on Fox. But stand by, because more nominations will come in before the live event.

Check out all the music nominees below.

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara

Ariana Grande

Hailee Steinfeld

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

Fifth Harmony

Little Mix

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

The Lumineers

The Vamps

twenty one pilots

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Shakira

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Beyoncé

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Harry Styles

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Paramore

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”

Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer”

Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”

Hey Violet – “Guys My Age”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”

twenty one pilots – “Heathens”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”

Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”

ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”