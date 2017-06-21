Shawn Mendes’ Gets Romantic in ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ Video

It even has a happy ending. June 21, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Shawn Mendes

By Robyn Collins

Shawn Mendes exhibits major PDA on his love interest in the video for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

Related: Watch Shawn Mendes Perform ‘There’s Nothing Holdin Me Back’ on Fallon

The singer takes English actress Ellie Bamber to a variety of romantic locations, including Paris. They snuggle in front of the Eiffel Tower, pose by the Arc De Triomphe, take a serene boat ride, and during the live footage, Bamber makes googly eyes at him from the side of the stage. It’s a full-on love story.

Mendes’ songs don’t always have happy endings like this one. His “Treat You Better” and “Mercy” are full-on heartbreakers.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live