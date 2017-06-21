Mattel Just Did This To Ken’s Hair! 😂 #LucyLopez

June 21, 2017 6:38 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: Barbie, dolls, fun times, ken doll, kids, love this, man bun, mattel, omg, too funny

We get that Mattel occasionally needs to update Barbie and her doll friends, but did they have to give Ken a man bun? One of several new Kens sports the polarizing hairstyle, while another has cornrows. (The latter Ken is black, in case your cultural-appropriation alarm just went off, and there’s also a dad-bod Ken.) So what’s next for Ken’s ever-evolving look? “We want to do beards,” Robert Best, senior director of Barbie Design, tells The L.A. Times. “Facial hair is definitely a thing. Ken Has A Man Bun. Dead.

 

 

