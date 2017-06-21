Mattel Just Did This To Ken’s Hair! 😂 #LucyLopez

We get that Mattel occasionally needs to update Barbie and her doll friends, but did they have to give Ken a man bun? One of several new Kens sports the polarizing hairstyle, while another has cornrows. (The latter Ken is black, in case your cultural-appropriation alarm just went off, and there’s also a dad-bod Ken.) So what’s next for Ken’s ever-evolving look? “We want to do beards,” Robert Best, senior director of Barbie Design, tells The L.A. Times. “Facial hair is definitely a thing. Ken Has A Man Bun. Dead.