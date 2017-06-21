Mattel Just Did This To Ken’s Hair! 😂 #LucyLopez

Meet the @Barbie Fashionistas' New Crew! 😎👊More skin tones, eye colors, hairstyles (👋hi, #manbun) and body types give kids more choices for storytelling! Tap the link in our bio to shop now. #TheDollEvolves #Barbie #Ken #Mattel

A post shared by Mattel (@mattel) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT