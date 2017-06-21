Kanye West IMPREGNATING Another Woman?!? YUP! #IvyUnleashed

So Kanye’s giving up his sperm and getting another chic prego! It’s called using a surrogate people! Kim and Kanye have decided on baby #3 via surrogacy because with Kim’s told by doctors it’s way too dangerous to to have another child due to health issues.Kim has a condition — placenta accreta — which makes another pregnancy life-threatening. According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye have found a surrogate through an agency and agreed to pay the following:

— $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments

— If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid

— If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000

Kim and Kanye are also required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.

The surrogate can’t smoke, drink, or do drugs during the pregnancy. AND she can’t have sex in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy, including foregoing sexual intercourse for 3 weeks following embryo implantation. She also cannot go in hot tubs or saunas, cannot handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day or eat raw fish.

The agreement provides that Kim and Kanye “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child … that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.”

