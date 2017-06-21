Drake’s NEWEST Girlfriend Is ______________________? ❤️ #LucyLopez

Apparently, A-list artists from Toronto are really Bella Hadid’s type. HollywoodLife reports that the model–who used to date The Weeknd–and rapper Drake are spurring dating rumors after they were seen leaving L.A. hotspot The Nice Guy together in the wee hours of June 20. Hadid left the club through the front door around 3:30 a.m. and got into one of Drake’s waiting SUVs, while the “Hotline Bling” artist exited the venue by the back door and hopped into a waiting Maybach that was among the vehicles in his entourage’s fleet. It’s unclear if the two cars then headed in different directions or if Drake was all, “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” Click here for vague photographic evidence: Drake And Bella