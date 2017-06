Looks like Beyonce and JAY-Z may have revealed the names of their twins! According the website Mediatakeout(which has been under fire before with some of their reports) their babies names are Shawn and Bea! I don’t know, but it seems a little basic from them…Hey, if the report is true, awesome!!! Keep in mind though that their names have NOT been officially announced.

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96