Über Driver Fined For NOT Speaking English.

June 20, 2017 7:33 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: Drivers, miami dade county, uber

Miami-Dade County requires that ride-sharing drivers speak English, and one Uber driver who learned the hard way is claiming discrimination.

CBS4 News reached out to the county about its code regarding the English requirement for drivers of ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

“According to Miami-Dade County code, our inspectors can fine someone if they do not have the proficiency in the English language; however they don’t have to be fluent in English.  They simply have to be able to communicate in the language,” said Miami-Dade County Director of Communications Michael Hernandez.

The county says as of July 1st the county’s code will go away when new statewide rules supersede it.  English proficiency isn’t a state requirement as of July 1.

http://miami.cbslocal.com/2017/06/19/uber-driver-fined-for-not-speaking-english/

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live