Über Driver Fined For NOT Speaking English.

Miami-Dade County requires that ride-sharing drivers speak English, and one Uber driver who learned the hard way is claiming discrimination.

CBS4 News reached out to the county about its code regarding the English requirement for drivers of ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

“According to Miami-Dade County code, our inspectors can fine someone if they do not have the proficiency in the English language; however they don’t have to be fluent in English. They simply have to be able to communicate in the language,” said Miami-Dade County Director of Communications Michael Hernandez.

The county says as of July 1st the county’s code will go away when new statewide rules supersede it. English proficiency isn’t a state requirement as of July 1.

http://miami.cbslocal.com/2017/06/19/uber-driver-fined-for-not-speaking-english/