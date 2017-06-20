Tiger Woods Is Receiving “Professional Help” After DUI Arrest #Jp

Tiger Woods confirmed on Monday that he has sought “professional help” after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last month. “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” Woods said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.” Woods was arrested on May 29 after falling asleep at the wheel of he is Mercedes. At the time of his arrest, Woods denied that he had been drinking alcohol and passed two breathalyzer tests. However, he failed a sobriety test and a police report obtained by the Golf Channel states that the golfer admitted to taking Xanax.