Watch Shawn Mendes Perform ‘There’s Nothing Holdin Me Back’ on Fallon

His U.S. tour kicks of July 8 in Portland, Oregon. June 20, 2017 7:55 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

Shawn Mendes is on fire. The day after the Canadian singer won the Pop Music Video of the Year award at the Much Music Video Awards for the song “Mercy” he performed his hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” on national television.

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon said, “This guy is the real deal, man” and then Mendes took the stage for a stellar performance of the reflective, soulful pop song. “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” appears on Mendes’ latest album Illuminate, which came out, September 23, 2016, and topped the Billboard album chart.

Mendes received a standing ovation for the performance, as he likely will on the U.S. dates of his Illuminate World Tour, which launches July 6 in Portland, Oregon.

 

 

