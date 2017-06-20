Seth Rogen Got Way Too High Before Seeing Rogue One #Jp

Notorious weed smoker Seth Rogen has revealed that he has an incredibly low tolerance when it comes to edibles. “I gotta say, I’ve done a lot of drugs in my life, but the most negative drug experiences I’ve ever had in my life are from weed edibles,” he admitted in a recent radio interview. “No amount of MDMA I’ve done makes me feel as f**ked up as having one bite too much of weed brownies.” He continued, “Recently I went and saw Rogue One and ate what I thought was an appropriate amount of weed gummy. I thought I was going to f**king die. I turned to my wife like 20 minutes into the movie and I was like, ‘Is this the most intense movie that has ever been made?'” Rogen went on to say that when she responded no, he realized he was “100 percent too high.”