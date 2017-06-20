Rita Ora Explains Meaning Behind ‘Your Song’ Video

By E.J. Judge

Rita Ora makes her highly-anticipated return with the release of “Your Song” and the accompanying music video. Ora spoke with 92.3 AMP Radio’s Niko before the video dropped to dish the details.

“The video, unfortunately, wasn’t filmed in London because I didn’t have time to fly there. I wish it could have been,” says Ora. “But it was filmed in Vancouver, so it could be a city of your choice because you know how Vancouver looks like so many different places… Fact of the day by Rita Ora: Vancouver is the only city that never played itself in a movie.”

Ora dealt with heartache while working on her new album and created a video to put that on display, describing the experience as “liberating.”

“The video is basically about me not having any time, time isn’t a concept. It’s just going back and forth of me breaking free in an office building and doing the rebellious thing, kind of breaking out of my shell and singing about this guy who broke my heart,” said Ora.

“Your Song” found its way to Ora from a close friend and fell in love with it once she heard her voice over the song, saying “This is exactly what my album was missing.”

“It was written by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac,” says Ora. “He [Sheeran] sent me this record on an email and was like, ‘I think you could kill this.'”

The personal relationship between Ora and Sheeran made for the perfect environment, allowing the record to evolve naturally without pressure.

“It’s an important song for me because I did it with a dear friend of mine, which makes everything more special when you do it with people you actually like and love,” she said.