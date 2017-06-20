Attention! The ‘Nicki Minaj Challenge’ is Sweeping Social Media

By Hayden Wright

Last week, Nicki Minaj uploaded a colorful Instagram video in which she showed what it takes to be a “bad bitch.” As Minaj boarded a plane (engines blaring behind her) she turned to the camera to make an important announcement:

“Attention. This is how bad bitches leave London and go to Prague,” she shouted. “You bitches can’t even spell Prague.” Then she did a twirl and sassily stalked away toward the airplane’s staircase.

The video supplied the blueprint for a viral meme, titled “The Nicki Minaj Challenge.” The format is simple: “Attention! This is how bad bitches [do something]. You bitches can’t spell [something].” Then spin around and do your best Naomi Campbell strut into the distance. Minaj’s video has been recreated at graduations, parking lots and Kylie Jenner’s bathroom. Jenner uploaded a half-hearted version of the meme yesterday—which has been viewed 1.3 million times.

Here’s Nicki’s priceless original:

And here’s some of what’s popped up so far. Do you have what it takes to slay the Nicki Minaj Challenge?

#NickiMinajChallenge tag @nickiminaj !

A post shared by Marcos Rivera (@iammxrcos) on

Don't fall now sis #KylieJenner #NickiMinajChallenge

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

