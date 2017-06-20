Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dead at 42

Prodigy, one-half of the New York City hip-hop duo Mobb Deep has passed. He was 42.

A statement from the rapper’s representative reads:

It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.

Prodigy, real name Albert Johnson, was born in Queen in 1974, he teamed with Havoc to form Mobb Deep and released their debut album in Juvenile Hell in 1993. The duo released eight studio albums together. Prodigy was also prolific as a solo artist releasing seven solo albums.

Nas was one of the first artists to react to the artist’s passing writing, “QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever.” He was soon followed by sentiments from Lil Wayne.