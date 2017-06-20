JAY-Z Spotted for 1st Time Since Welcoming Twins With Beyonce #Jp

JAY-Z was spotted out and about in L.A. on Monday morning, marking his first public sighting since wife Beyonce reportedly gave birth to twins last week. According to TMZ, Jay was seen on what looks like the loading dock of a building in West Hollywood, dressed super-casually in a hoodie that was pulled tight over his head. The outlet also notes that there’s a SoulCycle in that complex, so maybe the rapper was just getting in a workout. He was seen with a small entourage and a couple security personnel, but Bey, daughter Blue and the newborns were nowhere to be found.