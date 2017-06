I can’t believe that of ALL PEOPLE DJ Khaled ended up getting booed while on stage. Festivalgoers were not happy about his performance at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. Khaled claimed that it “sabotaged” his set with technical glitches. Regardless, I don’t get why people are so nasty to boo someone! Get some damn manners people!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96