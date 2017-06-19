Zedd Announces Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Zedd has announced North American dates for his Echo Tour this fall. The run begins this September in Vancouver and concludes in Guadalajara, Mexico, at the start of November.

The 11-show trek will take Zedd throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Grey and Lophiile will join Zedd on tour as openers. Pre-sale tickets will be available June 21 at 12 pm EST, while general tickets go on sale June 23 at 10 am local time.

Check out the full run of dates below.

9/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center

9/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

10/7 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

10/24 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

10/26 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

11/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

11/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex

11/04 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Estudio Cavaret

