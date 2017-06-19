What’s A Dinglehopper? It’s A Penis Sea Creature. #LucyLopez

June 19, 2017 6:42 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: dinglehopper, penis, sea creature

Australian scientists have discovered a bizarre new sea creature that bares a striking resemblance to a human penis. According to The International Business Times, the specimen is called a peanut worm and was dredged up during a month-long exploration of Australia’s eastern abyss. The peanut worm’s name was inspired by the fact that, when threatened, it retracts its mushroom cap head into the shaft of its body and looks like a peanut. Naturally, Twitter users were unable to contain themselves once they heard the news. “Suddenly, I wanna go deep sea diving,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “I found this years ago in my mom’s dresser. Nice try, Australia, one.” Others suggested that the peanut worm belonged to Ariel the Little Mermaid and was what she fondly referred to in the movie as a “dinglehopper.”

 

