Twenty One Pilots ‘Can’t Stand’ Coachella

June 19, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Twenty One Pilots

By Abby Hassler

Twenty One Pilots shared their feelings about Coachella during their headlining set at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE, this past Friday night (June 16).

Related: Watch Twenty One Pilots’ Frontman Tumble Off Piano

Frontman Tyler Joseph told the crowd, “It’s not that we don’t like Coachella, it’s just that we can’t stand it.” He continued by saying that they would rather perform for the Firefly crowd “any day.”

A little innocent crowd riling? Or is Joseph starting beef with the Indo festival and its attendees?

Watch video of the incident below via TMZ.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live