Amber Rose And NO SEX?!? #IvyUnleashed

Amber Rose took to Instagram late last week to inform fans that she hasn’t been sexually active in 2017. Us Weekly reports that the model shared a meme of a crying girl and text that reads, “When it’s six months into 2017 and you still haven’t been f**ked yet.” Rose elaborated on the post by writing in the captioned, “When the world thinks you have orgies all day and mad dudes because [you’re] sexually confident and body positive but really you’re a full-time mom/businesswoman and literally have no time for penis. #HoeIsLife [though].” Rose split with boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy in February, after dating for almost five months. She was most recently seen getting cozy with French Montana.