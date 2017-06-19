Amber Rose And NO SEX?!? #IvyUnleashed

June 19, 2017 5:33 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: amber rose, ivy unleashed, Music, Power 96, sex., slut walk, Wiz Khalifa, ya chica ivy

Amber Rose took to Instagram late last week to inform fans that she hasn’t been sexually active in 2017. Us Weekly reports that the model shared a meme of a crying girl and text that reads, “When it’s six months into 2017 and you still haven’t been f**ked yet.” Rose elaborated on the post by writing in the captioned, “When the world thinks you have orgies all day and mad dudes because [you’re] sexually confident and body positive but really you’re a full-time mom/businesswoman and literally have no time for penis. #HoeIsLife [though].” Rose split with boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy in February, after dating for almost five months. She was most recently seen getting cozy with French Montana.

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live