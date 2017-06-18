Jay Z Did This For Some Lucky Dads On Father’s Day!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

June 18, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, bail, bail bonds man, bail money, behind bars, Beyonce, Blue Ivy, bonds man, cool, dad, Dads, Entertainment, family, Father's Day, Free, giving back, google, Happy Father's Day, internet, jail, Jay-Z, JayOnAir96, kids, Life, Media, money, Music, news, Prison, Support, the twins, Twins, work

Sure Jay Z is enjoying the life right now this Father’s Day with the birth of his twins but he wanted other dads to feel happiness today as well. Turns out, the rapper is going into his own pockets to bail out some dads who are behind bars. According to essay he wrote for Time, he wanted those dads who were locked up to get out and spend time with their kids on this Father’s Day.

So what inspired the music mogul to do this?!?! Well, the essay says he got the idea from a couple organizations that did the same gesture for moms on Mother’s Day. Plus, he feels as though the justice system is unfair and the bail industry is exploiting those who can’t afford the money. WOW!!!! That’s pretty DOPE, Jay!!!! If you wanna read the entire essay that he penned, click here. It’s very thought provoking!!!! Also…A very Happy Father’s Day to the dads who are hardworking, protective, provide and involved in their child’s life!!!! Kudos to you and keep up the AMAZING job!!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live