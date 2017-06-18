Jay Z Did This For Some Lucky Dads On Father’s Day!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

Sure Jay Z is enjoying the life right now this Father’s Day with the birth of his twins but he wanted other dads to feel happiness today as well. Turns out, the rapper is going into his own pockets to bail out some dads who are behind bars. According to essay he wrote for Time, he wanted those dads who were locked up to get out and spend time with their kids on this Father’s Day.

So what inspired the music mogul to do this?!?! Well, the essay says he got the idea from a couple organizations that did the same gesture for moms on Mother’s Day. Plus, he feels as though the justice system is unfair and the bail industry is exploiting those who can’t afford the money. WOW!!!! That’s pretty DOPE, Jay!!!! If you wanna read the entire essay that he penned, click here. It’s very thought provoking!!!! Also…A very Happy Father’s Day to the dads who are hardworking, protective, provide and involved in their child’s life!!!! Kudos to you and keep up the AMAZING job!!!!