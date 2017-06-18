BEYONCE DELIVERS TWINS With Complications?!? #IvyUnleashed

So the GOOD news is that Beyonce finally popped out her twins! There are different reports floating around regarding the circumstances though…According to TMZ, they reportedly welcomed their new twins almost a week ago,and not today on Father’s Day, but a minor issue has kept them in hospital. The website reports a source telling them that doctors don’t “feel comfortable” releasing the newborns just yet, but they are expected to be OK. And I’ve also read on several sits that she had a boy and a little girl! Such amazing news to hear she has finally popped them out. So happy for the Carters!

