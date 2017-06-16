WOW!! Katy Perry 1st Person To Do This!! #IvyUnleashed

While the rollout of Katy Perry’s new album, Witness, hasn’t gone quite as smoothly as expected, the pop star’s still the queen of Twitter, where she’s become the first user to amass 100 million followers. Variety reports that Perry’s trailed by Justin Bieber (96.7 million followers), Barack Obama (90.8 million), arch nemesis Taylor Swift (85.1 million), and Rihanna (74.1 million). Bon appetit!

