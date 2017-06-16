The Spot North West Celebrated Her 4th B Day SHOCKED ME! #IvyUnleashed

June 16, 2017 5:08 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: birthday, chuck e cheese, ivy unleashed, jenners, Kanye West, kardashians, kim k, Kim Kardashian, North West, Party, Power 96, saint west, ya chica ivy

When I heard North West celebrated her fourth birthday on in a surprisingly normal way: by visiting Chuck E. Cheese, I WAS SHOCKED! As elaborate as they are, it was actually pretty awesome to hear. I mean, she truly is a kid who is just like all of our kids when it comes down to playing games and having fun. In footage shared on Snapchat, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s first-born is seeing blowing out candles on a purple and white cake at the popular pizza chain while wearing a bedazzled crown headband. “Birthday girl,” North’s aunt Khloe captioned the shot. As expected, more than a few fans were surprised to see North having such a normal celebration, tweeting things such as, “Y’all, I can’t tell you how happy I am that North is having her [birthday] party at Chuck E. Cheese. Like, all that money but still doing it simple.”

