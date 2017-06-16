Text On The 10’s Weekend To See The Weeknd

Starboy singer, The Weeknd is coming to South Florida and POWER 96 wants to send you to his show for free!

Just enter our text to win ticket giveaway for a chance to win free tickets to his highly anticipated concert on

October 24 . This text to win giveaway runs Friday,June 16th at 8:00 P.m. until Sunday, June 18tth at 10:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your shot at winning.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend The Weeknd “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour” on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the American Airlines Arena

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES