Text On The 10’s Weekend To See The Weeknd

June 16, 2017 12:00 PM
Starboy singer, The Weeknd is coming to South Florida and POWER 96 wants to send you to his show for free!

Just enter our text to win ticket giveaway for a chance to win free tickets to his highly anticipated concert on

October 24 . This text to win giveaway runs Friday,June 16th at 8:00 P.m. until Sunday, June 18tth at 10:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your shot at winning.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend The Weeknd “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour” on  Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the American Airlines Arena

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

