President Obama Just Leaked Something HUGE!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

June 16, 2017 6:13 PM
We all know about all the leaks that are coming out of Washington D.C. but this has NOTHING to do with that. This is about a former President who just leaked a HUGE secret about a very famous couple.

We all have been wondering if Beyonce has given birth and we all wanna know what’s the sex of the twins. I think President Obama just told us in a taped message to Jay Z. The 44th President might have slipped up and told THE WORLD in the taped message for Jay Z Songwriters Hall of Fame Speech. See for yourself below!!!! Oh and just a little note, Jay Z DID NOT attend the ceremony and that further speculates that Bey just gave birth to the twins or is set to give birth any day now.

