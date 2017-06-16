Prankster Targets Miami International Airport In The Best Way! #LucyLopez

June 16, 2017 6:36 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: Funny, Mia, outlet prank, pranks

A prankster who goes by Just Basic Dave on Twitter went to town at the  Miami International Airport by pasting fake outlet stickers on the walls. He posted video of one woman attempting to plug her laptop in before realizing the outlet wasn’t what it seemed. Check it out! Soooo funny! 

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live