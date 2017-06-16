Prankster Targets Miami International Airport In The Best Way! #LucyLopez

A prankster who goes by Just Basic Dave on Twitter went to town at the Miami International Airport by pasting fake outlet stickers on the walls. He posted video of one woman attempting to plug her laptop in before realizing the outlet wasn’t what it seemed. Check it out! Soooo funny!
Prankster Targets Miami International Airport In The Best Way!
