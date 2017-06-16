Karrueche Wins Five Year Restraining Order From Chris Brown

It was only a matter of time! Karrueche Tran served ex bae Chris Brown with a restraining order over a month ago. She feared for her own safety after their break up and with his history can you blame her? It’s now official and Chris is ordred to stay away for five years! Karucrueche proved to be a strong women for standing up and putting an end to her violent relationship with Chris. According to her, she claims he threatened her with violence after their break up , she also says he demanded she returns the diamonds he had given her while they were dating and began extremely aggressive when she said no.

Karrueche also went on to read direct text massages from Chris in court (which he did not attend). The messages read “I’m not being nice to you no more, if i see you out in public again i will make you hate me even more”. Wow! Of course there is more but Chris is so wrong for threatening her the way he has. You would think he learned his lesson from the whole Rihanna situation, i guess not!! In conclusion to this mess, if Chris violates the five year restraining order he will be placed in jail immediately. Poor Karrueche, but good for her for sticking up for herself! It is never okay to stay in an abusive relationship.