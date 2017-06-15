Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA’ Gets NBA Finals Remix

"I got motivation, realization in my DNA." June 15, 2017 5:36 PM
By Abby Hassler

The Golden State Warriors won 129-120 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. While LeBron James fans might be crushed, Kendrick Lamar fans are happy, as an unreleased version of the rapper’s hit DAMN. track “DNA” surfaced today (June 15).

The original song was played throughout each of the five games, but the fan montage video shares a clip of the track with the new lyrics. It also features highlights from the Warriors’ celebration.

In the remix version, Lamar raps, “I got, I got, I got motivation, realization in my DNA/ I got/ devotion and emotion in my DNA/ eyes open wide/ yeah we only want the prize/ standing ovation and celebration for our DNA.”
