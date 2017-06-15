Diplo Shrugs off Katy Perry’s Sex Ranking Again

He's clearly having a bit of fun at his own expense. June 15, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Diplo, KATY PERRY

By Hayden Wright

During her Witness promotional livestream, James Corden asked Katy Perry to rank her former lovers: John Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo. Mayer and Bloom fared well but it was Diplo who brought up the rear, even though Katy insisted they were all great.

Related: Katy Perry Ranks John Mayer, Orlando Bloom & Diplo’s Bedroom Skills

Since then, Diplo has tweeted, “I won the bronze medal in sex Olympics ” and “I don’t even remember having sex.” He’s clearly having a bit of fun at his own expense. When the EDM superstar ran into James Corden, he couldn’t resist taking a selfie and reminding everyone about his bronze medal.

Diplo uploaded the image to Instagram and wrote, “at least I tried.”

See the tongue-in-cheek Instagram here:

at least I tried 🥉🤷🏼‍♂️

A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live