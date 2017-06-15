Did Tiger Woods Just Check Into Rehab?

June 15, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: custody battle, dui, ex wife, rehab, tiger woods

As we remember, a few weeks ago Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI in Florida. Well it’s not getting any better for the pro golfer, at all. Sources close to him have said he has checked into rehab for an addiction to prescription medications. If he did not take this step it could lose his children, which is something far from what he wants. According to a close friend, he has booked the entire male inpatient unit at the Jupiter Medical Center for a minimum of 28 days and he will be treated for pain killer addiction. Wow!

Lets bring it back a few years, ever since his 2010 divorce with his ex wife, Elin they have had shared custody of their children. Things are about to get messy because part of the agreement was that Tiger would avoid any public scandals in order to keep the 50/50 shared custody. If that agreement is broken Tiger would only see his kids 20% of the time. It has been confirmed that she has already filed for full custody. That’s a tough one, especially when there are kids involved! Best of luck to all parties.

