Party Like A NBA Champ!!!! (Pics) ~@JayOnAir96

June 14, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Champions, Golden State Warriors, NBA Champs, nba finals

So the NBA 2016-2017 season is officially in the books and whether you like it or not, the Golden State Warriors are the champs!!!! The guys were so thrilled about their new status as champions, that they got all LITTY IN THE CITY of Oakland!!!! They had so much fun that they reportedly racked up over $150,000!!!! Check out the breakdown below!!!!

First up, the Warriors did the traditional champagne shower in their locker room where they went through 300 Bottles!!!!

Then the team decided that they weren’t done celebrating their BIG win!!!! Next stop…a well-known nightclub named Harlot, according to Draymond Green. That’s were it went down for real!!!! They reportedly went through 80 Bottles of champagne!!!! Here’s a pic of Steph Curry holding up a humongous bottle of Moet which is valued at $15K a bottle!!!!

The bottle was even engraved for the Champs!!!!

Kevin Durant even had his NBA Finals MVP trophy out with him on the town to celebrate with fan!!!!

The Warriors are expected to have their championship parade tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. At least that gives them enough time to sleep off their hangovers!!!! LOL!!!! Congrats guys!!!! Miami Heat, we’re up NEXT for that championship of the 2017-2018 season RIGHT?!?!

