Jaden Smith Dons Infamous White Batman Suit for ‘Batman’ Music Video

June 14, 2017 2:26 PM
By Abby Hassler

It’s hard to forget images of Jaden Smith wearing a white batman suit as a guest Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding back in 2015.

Now fans don’t have to forget, as Smith broke out the iconic suit once again for his latest music video “Batman.”

Directed by Moises Arias and produced by Omarr Rambert, the video features Smith as Bruce Wayne-type character who dons his infamous white suit.

At one point in the video, Smith faces off against a man in a traditional black-and-yellow Batman suit and gets put in a headlock by a man dressed as Superman. This is certainly one music video Smith fans don’t want to miss out on.

Watch “Batman” below.

