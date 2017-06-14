Is Kim Kardashain Trying To Steal Kylie’s Shine?

Kim Kardashian has decided to launch a make up line in hopes to keep up with little sis, Kylie Jenner. She announced this launch on her social media saying that it will release on June 21st. Now we all know whatever the Kardashians do especially Kim rolls in lots of dough so this is just another business venture for the reality star. In a recent interview she said “We’re launching a contour kit, so it’s going to be cream contour and highlighters in this collection with great brushes. I’m so excited about it.” I’m sure your fans are excited too, Kim! Although prices have not been made available yet if shes like Kylie she will make it easy for her fans to purchase.

Lets keep in mind, Kim’s video game brought in revenue close to over 100 million dollars, yes you read that correct… 100 million for just a video game. Along with the video game, her apps, kimoji’s and recent collab with little sis Kylie this a smart business venture for Kim because its almost a guaranteed win. Fans will wait in hours of lines and pay whatever just to be able to purchase anything the Karshashian/Jenner clan come out with. As if they need anymore income, right? We wish Kim well in whatever she does!