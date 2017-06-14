A Spider Caused This Car Accident In Broward! 😳 #LucyLopez

June 14, 2017 7:28 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: car accident, Lucy Lopez, scary, southwest Broward, Spider, wow

A spider is being blamed for a car crash in southwest Broward. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Jachles tweeted out that the crash happened earlier this week after the driver saw a spider loose in the car. I wish I could blame all my eff ups on spiders, instead I blame Global Warming.

