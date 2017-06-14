A Spider Caused This Car Accident In Broward! 😳 #LucyLopez

A spider is being blamed for a car crash in southwest Broward. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Jachles tweeted out that the crash happened earlier this week after the driver saw a spider loose in the car. I wish I could blame all my eff ups on spiders, instead I blame Global Warming.
June 14, 2017
