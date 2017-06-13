THIS Happened To JUSTIN BIEBER! (Video) #IvyUnleashed

June 13, 2017 6:15 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: daddy yankee, despacito, ivy unleashed, Justin Bieber, luis fonsi, Music, Power 96, stockholm summerburst festival, ya chica ivy

Justin Bieber is desperate to avoid singing “Despacito.” After first forgetting the lyrics to the hit single while clubbing in New York last month, the crowd at Stockholm’s Summerburst Festival this weekend seemed intent on getting the Biebs to perform his guest verse on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s track. But Bieber was having none of it. “I can’t do ‘Despacito.’ I don’t even know it,” Bieber said from the stage. At least one concertgoer responded by throwing an object at Bieber that looked to be either a shoe or a water bottle. “Whoa, don’t throw things at me, please,” Bieber politely responded. Check out the video below:

