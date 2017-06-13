Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Others React to Golden State Warriors Victory

By Annie Reuter

The Golden State Warriors took the 2017 NBA title on Monday night (June 12) when they beat Cleveland Cavaliers in game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals. Many musicians were online to congratulate the Warriors and/or console the Cavaliers. The Warriors won the game 129-120, clinching their second title in three years. Last year they lost the series to Cleveland.

Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, John Mayer and LL Cool J were just some of the artists who shared their reaction to the 2017 NBA Finals verdict.

A longtime Cavaliers fan, Rihanna shared a video of The Lion King where she reinterprets the cast by depicting LeBron James as Mufasa, herself as Simba, and Kevin Durant as evil Scar. RiRi’s video was created by Cycle, a company that creates social media content for a myriad of celebrities and athletes.

“#LongLiveTheKing,” she captions. “#KingisStillKingBitch (whispers congrats to KD, cause….ROCNation).” Watch the clip below, along with other social media comments.

"#LongLiveTheKing," she captions. "#KingisStillKingBitch (whispers congrats to KD, cause….ROCNation)."

