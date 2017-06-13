Lady Gaga Collaborates With Starbucks! ☕️💜 #LucyLopez

June 13, 2017 9:27 AM By Lucy Lopez

Lady Gaga has teamed with Starbucks to release a set of limited edition drinks. Extra Crispy reports that the Joanne hitmaker helped create colorful, non-dairy concoctions as part of the Cups of Kindness collection. In addition to the previously released Pink Drink and Ombre Pink Drink, Gaga’s collection features a Matcha Lemonade and a Violet Drink. Drinks from the Cups of Kindness collection are available between June 13 and 19; Starbucks will donate 25 cents from purchases of each of its beverages to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. Here’s a sneak peak: STARBUCKS LADY GAGA MENU!

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live