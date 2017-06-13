Lady Gaga Collaborates With Starbucks! ☕️💜 #LucyLopez

Lady Gaga has teamed with Starbucks to release a set of limited edition drinks. Extra Crispy reports that the Joanne hitmaker helped create colorful, non-dairy concoctions as part of the Cups of Kindness collection. In addition to the previously released Pink Drink and Ombre Pink Drink, Gaga’s collection features a Matcha Lemonade and a Violet Drink. Drinks from the Cups of Kindness collection are available between June 13 and 19; Starbucks will donate 25 cents from purchases of each of its beverages to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. Here’s a sneak peak: STARBUCKS LADY GAGA MENU!