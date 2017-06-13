Katy Perry Closes ‘Witness’ Livestream With L.A. Concert

"I'm your girl. You put me here." June 13, 2017 9:01 AM
By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry promoted the release of Witness (her fifth studio album, which dropped last Friday) with an ambitious 72-hour live stream. It featured candid Q&As, celebrity guests and unguarded confessions about love and her newfound political activism. Last night, the proceedings wrapped with an intimate concert in Los Angeles featuring a five-piece band and two backup singers.

Perry took the stage at the Ramon C. Cortines High School for Performing Arts before an audience of 1,000 mega-fans and contest winners. Her tone was humble and self-effacing as the fishbowl experience came to a close.

“Yes!” she exclaimed. “I know a lot of you have been seeing some of my dance moves and they look a lot like your mom’s but that’s OK!”

The set list traced her musical evolution: Hits like “Firework,” “Dark Horse” and “E.T.” joined material from the new album. Katy closed the event with a heartfelt message to her fans: “This is a team effort and you’re my team,” she said. “I’m your girl. You put me here.”

